<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS STEERING CONTROLS NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

106,250 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

106,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VWC57BU3KM185018

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3129
  • Mileage 106,250 KM

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT CRUISE HEATED SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS STEERING CONTROLS NEW TIRES PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Heated Seats

Alloy Wheels
New Tires
Automatic Headlights

Warranty Available

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311

705-322-6311

2019 Volkswagen Jetta