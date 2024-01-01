$13,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Journey
RT AWD
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
169,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG9ET149905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 169,827 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C HEAT LEATHER HEATED SEATS REMOTE START FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS DVD SYSTEM SUNROOF REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
3 Row Seating
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
