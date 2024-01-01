Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C  HEAT LEATHER HEATED SEATS REMOTE START FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS  DVD SYSTEM  SUNROOF REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2014 Dodge Journey

169,827 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

169,827KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG9ET149905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,827 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C  HEAT LEATHER HEATED SEATS REMOTE START FOGS TILT CRUISE POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS  DVD SYSTEM  SUNROOF REMOTE START PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
3 Row Seating

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

