Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Express 2500
Cargo
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
178,077KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGFCFGF1285668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 178,077 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SHELVING DIVIDER PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Power Door Locks
2015 Chevrolet Express 2500