<p>CERT AND E TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SHELVING DIVIDER   PRICE NOT   INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2015 Chevrolet Express 2500

178,077 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

178,077KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GCWGFCFGF1285668

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 178,077 KM

CERT AND E TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS SHELVING DIVIDER   PRICE NOT   INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Windows

Power Door Locks

