<p>CERT AND E  TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE E CONTROL  LEATHER HEATED SEATS  FOGS TILT CRUISE NAV POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS REMOTE START SOFT AND HARD TOPS   PRICE MOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2015 Jeep Wrangler

213,750 KM

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
13106357

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Used
213,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG4FL673007

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3346
  • Mileage 213,750 KM

CERT AND E  TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE E CONTROL  LEATHER HEATED SEATS  FOGS TILT CRUISE NAV POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS REMOTE START SOFT AND HARD TOPS   PRICE MOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

Soft and Hard Tops

