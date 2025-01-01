$16,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Jeep Wrangler
4X4 UNLIMITED SAHARA TRAIL RATED
2015 Jeep Wrangler
4X4 UNLIMITED SAHARA TRAIL RATED
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
213,750KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG4FL673007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3346
- Mileage 213,750 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE E CONTROL LEATHER HEATED SEATS FOGS TILT CRUISE NAV POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS REMOTE START SOFT AND HARD TOPS PRICE MOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Additional Features
Soft and Hard Tops
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2019 Jeep Cherokee AWD TRAIL HAWK TRAIL RATED 175,510 KM $18,500 + tax & lic
2014 Honda CR-V AWD Touring 207,620 KM $17,200 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape SE 133,125 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2015 Jeep Wrangler