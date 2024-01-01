Menu
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2015 Nissan Micra

131,152 KM

Details

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Micra

SV

2015 Nissan Micra

SV

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

131,152KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1CK3CP5FL267876

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 131,152 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C TILT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA  PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2015 Nissan Micra