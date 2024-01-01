$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Micra
SV
2015 Nissan Micra
SV
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
131,152KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CK3CP5FL267876
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,152 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C TILT POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS STEERING CONTROLS BACK UP CAMERA PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales
2018 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 180,210 KM $18,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Impala LS 134,950 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic DX 198,609 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Email Celebrity Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Call Dealer
705-322-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2015 Nissan Micra