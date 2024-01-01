$16,000+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra
SV Bluetooth | Power Windows | FM/AM
2019 Nissan Micra
SV Bluetooth | Power Windows | FM/AM
Location
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
705-540-8010
$16,000
+ taxes & licensing
98,763KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP3KL224518
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24KC29A
- Mileage 98,763 KM
Vehicle Description
Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth!
Efficient and perfectly-sized, this subcompact Nissan Micra is ready to rule the city streets. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Midland.
This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This hatchback has 98,763 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Micra's trim level is SV. This Micra SV is the perfect balance of economy and convenience with power heated side mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This little compact also has a great infotainment center with a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.bourgeoisnissan.com/finance/
Since Bourgeois Midland Nissan opened its doors, we have been consistently striving to provide the BEST quality new and used vehicles to the Midland area. We have a passion for serving our community, and providing the best automotive services around.Customer service is our number one priority, and this commitment to quality extends to every department. That means that your experience with Bourgeois Midland Nissan will exceed your expectations whether youre meeting with our sales team to buy a new car or truck, or youre bringing your vehicle in for a repair or checkup.Building lasting relationships is what were all about. We want every customer to feel confident with his or her purchase, and to have a stress-free experience. Our friendly team will happily give you a test drive of any of our vehicles, or answer any questions you have with NO sales pressure.We look forward to welcoming you to our dealership located at 760 Prospect Blvd in Midland, and helping you meet all of your auto needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Midland. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
4 Speakers
Exterior
Rear Window Wiper
15" steel wheels w/covers
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Upgraded cloth seat trim
Radio: AM/FM/Aux-In Audio w/4 Speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bourgeois Nissan
760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3
2019 Nissan Micra