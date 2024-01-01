Menu
Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth!

Efficient and perfectly-sized, this subcompact Nissan Micra is ready to rule the city streets. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This hatchback has 98,763 kms. Its red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Micras trim level is SV. This Micra SV is the perfect balance of economy and convenience with power heated side mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This little compact also has a great infotainment center with a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth.

2019 Nissan Micra

98,763 KM

$16,000

+ tax & licensing
2019 Nissan Micra

SV Bluetooth | Power Windows | FM/AM

2019 Nissan Micra

SV Bluetooth | Power Windows | FM/AM

Bourgeois Nissan

760 Prospect Blvd, Midland, ON L4R 0G3

705-540-8010

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

98,763KM
Used
VIN 3N1CK3CP3KL224518

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24KC29A
  • Mileage 98,763 KM

Efficient and perfectly-sized, this subcompact Nissan Micra is ready to rule the city streets. This 2019 Nissan Micra is fresh on our lot in Midland.

This 2019 NIssan Micra is one of the most popular subcompact hatches on the market. With incredible fuel efficiency and technology both under the hood and in the cabin, this economic Micra will surprise you. Perfect physical dimensions make this Micra the ideal vehicle for zipping through the dense and unpredictable urban environment. This hatchback has 98,763 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Micra's trim level is SV. This Micra SV is the perfect balance of economy and convenience with power heated side mirrors, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows and locks, cruise control, and steering wheel mounted audio controls. This little compact also has a great infotainment center with a 7 inch display with rear view camera, Bluetooth streaming and calling, MP3/WMA playback, aux and USB inputs, and Siri Eyes-Free compatibility. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Proximity Key, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear View Camera, Power Rear Windows, Bluetooth.

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
POWER REAR WINDOWS
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
Split Folding Rear Seat

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
4 Speakers

Rear Window Wiper
15" steel wheels w/covers

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Variably intermittent wipers

Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Rear seats: bench
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Upgraded cloth seat trim
Radio: AM/FM/Aux-In Audio w/4 Speakers

$16,000

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Nissan Micra