Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANAD A/C CLIMATE CONTROL FOGS TILT CRUISE REAR A/C HEAT  3 ROE SEATING  AUTO LIGHTS  STEERING CONTROL PUSH START  REMOTE START  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2016 Dodge Journey

157,103 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle
12508681

2016 Dodge Journey

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

  1. 1746814816527
  2. 1746814817039
  3. 1746814817523
  4. 1746814818010
  5. 1746814818440
  6. 1746814818880
  7. 1746814819321
  8. 1746814819742
  9. 1746814820183
Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
157,103KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C4DPDCCGXGT145348

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 157,103 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANAD A/C CLIMATE CONTROL FOGS TILT CRUISE REAR A/C HEAT  3 ROE SEATING  AUTO LIGHTS  STEERING CONTROL PUSH START  REMOTE START  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS SEAT PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
3 Row Seating

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Additional Features

REAR A/C HEAT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Celebrity Auto Sales

Used 2016 Dodge Journey for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Dodge Journey 157,103 KM $12,995 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Elmvale, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 200,006 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD for sale in Elmvale, ON
2012 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD 224,510 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Email Celebrity Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

705-322-XXXX

(click to show)

705-322-6311

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2016 Dodge Journey