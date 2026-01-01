$7,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Audi A4
quattro
2006 Audi A4
quattro
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
253,266KM
Good Condition
VIN WAUDT48H66K011766
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 3404
- Mileage 253,266 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED A/C CLIMATE CONTROL LEATHER HEATED AND COOLING SEATS AUTO LIGHTS TILT CRUISE FOGS POWER SEATS WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Seating
Leather Seats
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$7,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2006 Audi A4