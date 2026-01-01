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<p>LOW LOW KM CERT AND E TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE BACK UP CAMERA  AUTO LIGHTS KEY LESS STEERING CONTROLS TILT CRUISE FOGS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX </p>

2017 Ford Escape

59,980 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Ford Escape

AWD SE

Watch This Vehicle
13969227

2017 Ford Escape

AWD SE

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

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Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
59,980KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G92HUD98421

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3386
  • Mileage 59,980 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW LOW KM CERT AND E TESTED  CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE BACK UP CAMERA  AUTO LIGHTS KEY LESS STEERING CONTROLS TILT CRUISE FOGS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX

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705-322-6311

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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2017 Ford Escape