$16,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford Escape
AWD SE
2017 Ford Escape
AWD SE
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
59,980KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9G92HUD98421
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3386
- Mileage 59,980 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW LOW KM CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE BACK UP CAMERA AUTO LIGHTS KEY LESS STEERING CONTROLS TILT CRUISE FOGS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$16,995
+ taxes & licensing>
Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2017 Ford Escape