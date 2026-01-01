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<p>CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C  HEAT  FOGS SUNROOF LEATHER REMOTE START BACK UP CAMERA NAV STEERING CONTROLS LANE ALERT  MEMORY SEATS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAIL GATE   TILT CRUISE  3 ROW SEATING   PRICE NOT INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX </p>

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

241,730 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

AWD 3 ROW S

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14417397

2017 Nissan Pathfinder

AWD 3 ROW S

Location

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0

705-322-6311

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Contact Seller

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
241,730KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM7HC646707

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3420
  • Mileage 241,730 KM

Vehicle Description

CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA  A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C  HEAT  FOGS SUNROOF LEATHER REMOTE START BACK UP CAMERA NAV STEERING CONTROLS LANE ALERT  MEMORY SEATS  POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAIL GATE   TILT CRUISE  3 ROW SEATING   PRICE NOT INCLUDING  LINC OR TAX 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
3 Row Seating

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Celebrity Auto Sales

Celebrity Auto Sales

58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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705-322-XXXX

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705-322-6311

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$13,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Celebrity Auto Sales

705-322-6311

2017 Nissan Pathfinder