$13,995+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
AWD 3 ROW S
2017 Nissan Pathfinder
AWD 3 ROW S
Location
Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
705-322-6311
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
241,730KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM7HC646707
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3420
- Mileage 241,730 KM
Vehicle Description
CERT AND E TESTED CAR FAX CANADA A/C CLIMATE CONTROL REAR A/C HEAT FOGS SUNROOF LEATHER REMOTE START BACK UP CAMERA NAV STEERING CONTROLS LANE ALERT MEMORY SEATS POWER WINDOWS LOCKS MIRRORS TAIL GATE TILT CRUISE 3 ROW SEATING PRICE NOT INCLUDING LINC OR TAX
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
3 Row Seating
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Celebrity Auto Sales
58 Yonge Street South M203, Elmvale, ON L0L 1P0
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705-322-XXXX(click to show)
$13,995
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Celebrity Auto Sales
705-322-6311
2017 Nissan Pathfinder