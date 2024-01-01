Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Ford Escape

62,664 KM

Details Features

$19,687

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

  1. 10963250
  2. 10963250
  3. 10963250
  4. 10963250
  5. 10963250
  6. 10963250
  7. 10963250
  8. 10963250
  9. 10963250
  10. 10963250
  11. 10963250
  12. 10963250
  13. 10963250
Contact Seller

$19,687

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
62,664KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9G90HUD00406

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 62,664 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

ENGINE: 2.0L ECOBOOST GTDI I-4 -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters and auto-start-stop technology 3.07 Axle Ratio, Turbocharged, Four Wheel Drive, Privacy Glass, Rear Defrost, Tires - Front Performance, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differenti...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium for sale in Embrun, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium 120,093 KM $17,510 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS for sale in Embrun, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport BADLANDS 52,040 KM $35,387 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Highlander XLE for sale in Embrun, ON
2023 Toyota Highlander XLE 16,040 KM $49,789 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

Call Dealer

613-443-XXXX

(click to show)

613-443-2985

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,687

+ taxes & licensing

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Contact Seller
2017 Ford Escape