2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$22,999 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 9 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9934013

9934013 Stock #: 42-308A

42-308A VIN: 3VV0B7AX2JM150500

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Door Locks, ABS, Rear Bench Seat, MP3 Player, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Mirror(s), Steering Wheel Audio ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.