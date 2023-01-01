$22,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
613-443-2985
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Trendline
Location
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1
613-443-2985
$22,999
+ taxes & licensing
89,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9934013
- Stock #: 42-308A
- VIN: 3VV0B7AX2JM150500
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 89,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Door Locks, ABS, Rear Bench Seat, MP3 Player, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Mirror(s), Steering Wheel Audio ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.
608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1