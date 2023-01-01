Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

89,500 KM

Details Features

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

613-443-2985

Trendline

Location

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

89,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9934013
  • Stock #: 42-308A
  • VIN: 3VV0B7AX2JM150500

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 89,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Turbocharged, All Wheel Drive, Traction Control, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Auxiliary Audio Input, Power Door Locks, ABS, Rear Bench Seat, MP3 Player, Cloth Seats, Cruise Control, Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Power Mirror(s), Steering Wheel Audio ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

Embrun Ford Sales Ltd.

608 Notre Dame St, Embrun, ON K0A 1W1

613-443-2985

