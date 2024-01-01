Menu
<b>Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay!</b><br> <br> Compare at $31689 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $29895! <br> <br> This 2021 Tiguan splits the difference between a compact crossover and full size SUV, allowing for plenty of room and comfort while maintaining a manageable footprint and elegant style. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 63,128 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Tiguans trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, unique alloy wheels, blind spot detection, heated front comfort seats, chrome exterior trim, a 6 speaker audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio. <br> <br/><br> Payments from <b>$480.83</b> monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

63,128 KM

Details Description Features

Comfortline 4MOTION NAVIGATION

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

63,128KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX5MM150522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 63,128 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay!

Compare at $31689 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $29895!

This 2021 Tiguan splits the difference between a compact crossover and full size SUV, allowing for plenty of room and comfort while maintaining a manageable footprint and elegant style. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 63,128 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, unique alloy wheels, blind spot detection, heated front comfort seats, chrome exterior trim, a 6 speaker audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio.


Payments from $480.83 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-714-8880

