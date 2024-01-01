$29,895+ tax & licensing
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 4MOTION NAVIGATION
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 4MOTION NAVIGATION
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing
63,128KM
Used
VIN 3VV2B7AX5MM150522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 63,128 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple CarPlay!
Compare at $31689 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $29895!
This 2021 Tiguan splits the difference between a compact crossover and full size SUV, allowing for plenty of room and comfort while maintaining a manageable footprint and elegant style. This 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 63,128 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Comfortline 4MOTION. This compact and fully capable Volkswagen Tiguan is loaded with forward collision warning and autonomous emergency braking, unique alloy wheels, blind spot detection, heated front comfort seats, chrome exterior trim, a 6 speaker audio system with a 8 inch touchscreen display, App-Connect smartphone integration with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and streaming audio, remote keyless entry, cruise control, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Streaming Audio.
Payments from $480.83 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$29,895
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan