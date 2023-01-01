Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Elantra

70,990 KM

Details Description Features

$14,444

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,444

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Elantra

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL*Low K's*Heated Seats Bluetooth*1.8L-4cyl

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Elantra

GL*Low K's*Heated Seats Bluetooth*1.8L-4cyl

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

  1. 1681650857
  2. 1681650859
  3. 1681650860
  4. 1681650862
  5. 1681650863
  6. 1681650865
  7. 1681650867
  8. 1681650868
  9. 1681650870
  10. 1681650872
  11. 1681650875
  12. 1681650878
  13. 1681650880
  14. 1681650881
  15. 1681650883
  16. 1681650884
  17. 1681650886
  18. 1681650887
  19. 1681650889
  20. 1681650890
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,444

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
70,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9843023
  • Stock #: 74374
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AEXGH674374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 70,990 KM

Vehicle Description

Low K's GL, 1.8L-4cyl, Heated seats, Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, AM/FM/CD, Keyless entry, Cruise control, 16-inch wheels, Power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr, Front wheel drive, 6 Speed Manual.

 

Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suv's, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you don't see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.

Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Blake McGinty - 12 years experience and Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. 

Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex 

Essex Motors proudly serving Windsor, Essex, Leamington, Kingsville, Belle River, LaSalle, Amherstburg, Tecumseh, Lakeshore, Strathroy, Stratford, Leamington, Tilbury, Essex, St. Thomas, Waterloo, Wallaceburg, St. Clair Beach, Puce, Riverside, London, Chatham, Kitchener, Guelph, Goderich, Brantford, St. Catherines, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, Hamilton, Oakville, Barrie, Scarborough, and the GTA.

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Essex Motors

2011 Kia Sportage LX...
 180,217 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Elantra...
 70,990 KM
$14,444 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 153,652 KM
$30,997 + tax & lic

Email Essex Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

Call Dealer

519-776-XXXX

(click to show)

519-776-7555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory