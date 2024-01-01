Menu
Super Low Ks, 4x4, 3.2L-6cyl, Heated and cooled leather seats, Panoramic sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UAppa Manager, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Memory seats, Power lift gate, cargo cover, Active ParkSense, Cruise control, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

2019 Jeep Cherokee

6,889 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee

LTD*Low Ks*4x4*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay

2019 Jeep Cherokee

LTD*Low Ks*4x4*Heated Leather*Moon Roof*CarPlay

Location

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

6,889KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4PJMDX8KD343967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 6,889 KM

Vehicle Description

Super Low K's, 4x4, 3.2L-6cyl, Heated and cooled leather seats, Panoramic sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, 8.4-inch touchscreen with UAppa Manager, Rear cam, Navigation, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, SYNC climate control, Keyless entry/ignition/proximity key, Memory seats, Power lift gate, cargo cover, Active ParkSense, Cruise control, Foglights, 18-inch alloy wheels, power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Essex Motors

519-776-7555

2019 Jeep Cherokee