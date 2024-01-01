Menu
All Wheel Drive, 2.0L-4cyl, Heated leather seats, Sun Roof, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth connectivity/voice recognition, AM/FM/HD Radio, Rear cam, Remote start, Heated steering wheel, Keyless entry/ignition, Cruise control, Foglights, 17-inch alloy wheels, power windows, locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.
Essex Motors uses live market pricing which means we analyze the market to ensure our prices our competitive. Looking for quality vehicles that fit your needs, wants and budget? We sell Suvs, cars, trucks, vans and cargo vans, Jeeps, and more. If you dont see a vehicle that you are looking for give us a call we will be happy to help you find it. We provide a car proof, safety, professional detailing and fresh oil change with the purchase of a vehicle along with available rust protections and extended warranties for purchase. No pressure sales environment, working hard to meet all your needs and wants in your purchase. We deal with all the Major Banks and provide financing for all situations.
Call today to schedule your appointment Fresh Inventory arriving DAILY! Essex Motors Inc. Sales Associate Zack Rafih - 17 years experience. 
Visit us at 361 Talbot St N Essex

2021 Kia Seltos

89,525 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Kia Seltos

EX*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*CarPlay*Rear Cam*AWD

2021 Kia Seltos

EX*Heated Leather*Sun Roof*CarPlay*Rear Cam*AWD

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

89,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDEUCAA6M7194310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,525 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Essex Motors

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

2021 Kia Seltos