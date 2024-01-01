Menu
4X4, ALL Wheel Control AWC, 2.4L-4cyl, Heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Keyless entry, Cruise control, Foglights, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows,locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

2021 Mitsubishi RVR

82,912 KM

Essex Motors

361 Talbot St N, Essex, ON N8M 2W3

519-776-7555

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

82,912KM
VIN JA4AJVAW4MU604743

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,912 KM

Vehicle Description

4X4, ALL Wheel Control AWC, 2.4L-4cyl, Heated seats, Apple CarPlay/Bluetooth and satellite radio connectivity/voice recognition, Rear cam, Keyless entry, Cruise control, Foglights, 16-inch alloy wheels, Power windows,locks and mirrors, Air conditioning, 4dr.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

