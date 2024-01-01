Menu
New and Used Ford Explorer for Sale in Essex, ON

Used 2022 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD | Hybrid | Heated and Cooled Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON

2022 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | Hybrid | Heated and Cooled Seats |
$50,999 + tax & lic
37,587KM
Black
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD | Panoroof | Navigation | for sale in Chatham, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | Panoroof | Navigation |
$23,998 + tax & lic
94,529KM
Bronze
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer Limited, AWd, Nav, Leather, Local Trade! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

Limited, AWd, Nav, Leather, Local Trade!
$36,995 + tax & lic
68,403KM
White
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Navigation for sale in Sarnia, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather Seats - Navigation
$22,999 + tax & lic
124,495KM
Red
Progressive Auto Group

Sarnia, ON

Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Sarnia, ON

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
$22,999 + tax & lic
136,411KM
Grey
Progressive Auto Group

Sarnia, ON

Used 2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD | ST Apperance Pkg | Massaging Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON

2023 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD | ST Apperance Pkg | Massaging Seats |
$58,999 + tax & lic
44,027KM
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Used 2019 Ford Explorer Limited, 4WD, Roof, Nav, Leather! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2019 Ford Explorer

Limited, 4WD, Roof, Nav, Leather!
$32,995 + tax & lic
93,328KM
Blue
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2023 Ford Explorer ST 4WD | ST Appearance PKG | Massaging Seats | for sale in Chatham, ON

2023 Ford Explorer

ST 4WD | ST Appearance PKG | Massaging Seats |
$63,999 + tax & lic
4,137KM
Red
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Used 2023 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD | Adaptive Cruise | Panoroof | for sale in Chatham, ON

2023 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | Adaptive Cruise | Panoroof |
$51,499 + tax & lic
1,935KM
Blue
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Used 2023 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD | Adaptive Cruise | Panoroof | for sale in Chatham, ON

2023 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD | Adaptive Cruise | Panoroof |
$49,999 + tax & lic
27,499KM
Red
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Used 2014 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr Limited for sale in Windsor, ON

2014 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr Limited
Sale
$14,995 + tax & lic
203,814KM
Black
Windsor Pre-Owned Auto Sales

Windsor, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer Platinum, One Owner, Loaded, Mint! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

Platinum, One Owner, Loaded, Mint!
$28,995 + tax & lic
88,477KM
Black
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2014 Ford Explorer Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Sarnia, ON

2014 Ford Explorer

Limited - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
$13,999 + tax & lic
203,800KM
Red
Progressive Auto Group

Sarnia, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer XLT, 4WD, Roof, Nav, Leather! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT, 4WD, Roof, Nav, Leather!
$38,995 + tax & lic
67,914KM
Dark Grey
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer XLT, 4WD, Leather, One Owner! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT, 4WD, Leather, One Owner!
$36,395 + tax & lic
72,463KM
Dark Grey
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT | AS IS for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT | AS IS
$18,995 + tax & lic
108,169KM
White
Windsor Chrysler Superstore

Windsor, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD | Adaptive Cruise and Lane Keeping | BLIS | for sale in Chatham, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

XLT 4WD | Adaptive Cruise and Lane Keeping | BLIS |
$35,999 + tax & lic
51,876KM
Red
Victory Ford

Chatham, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer 4WD Limited for sale in Windsor, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

4WD Limited
$26,300 + tax & lic
63,962KM
Silver
Automaxx Windsor

Windsor, ON

Used 2013 Ford Explorer 4WD 4DR SPORT for sale in Sarnia, ON

2013 Ford Explorer

4WD 4DR SPORT
$14,995 + tax & lic
137,517KM
Grey
Lynmar Auto Sales

Sarnia, ON

Used 2024 Ford Explorer ST-Line for sale in Tilbury, ON

2024 Ford Explorer

ST-Line
$62,570 + tax & lic
6KM
White
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT THIRD ROW SEATS!!! for sale in Sarnia, ON

2019 Ford Explorer

XLT THIRD ROW SEATS!!!
$31,999 + tax & lic
110,087KM
Black
AutoMax Sarnia

Sarnia, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer 4WD XLT-NAVIGATION-SUNROOF-LEATHER-REMOTE START- for sale in Tilbury, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

4WD XLT-NAVIGATION-SUNROOF-LEATHER-REMOTE START-
SOLD
130,138KM
White
Fusion Auto Sales

Tilbury, ON

Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT STEVE for sale in Chatham, ON

2017 Ford Explorer

XLT STEVE
$22,487 + tax & lic
115,530KM
Silver
Auto Motion

Chatham, ON

Used 2020 Ford Explorer Platinum for sale in Chatham, ON

2020 Ford Explorer

Platinum
$36,584 + tax & lic
100,700KM
Black
Auto Motion

Chatham, ON

Used 2021 Ford Explorer ST, Moonroof, Leather, AWD! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2021 Ford Explorer

ST, Moonroof, Leather, AWD!
$58,995 + tax & lic
34,865KM
Blue
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2016 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Tilbury, ON

2016 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT
$CALL + tax & lic
142,112KM
White
Fusion Auto Sales

Tilbury, ON

Used 2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line, Moonroof, Nav, One Owner! for sale in Tilbury, ON

2023 Ford Explorer

ST-Line, Moonroof, Nav, One Owner!
$CALL + tax & lic
25,832KM
Black
Lally Ford

Tilbury, ON

Used 2022 Ford Explorer Limited LIMITED SUNROOF NAV BLIND SPOT ONE OWNER for sale in Chatham, ON

2022 Ford Explorer

Limited LIMITED SUNROOF NAV BLIND SPOT ONE OWNER
$CALL + tax & lic
34,825KM
Chatham Chrysler

Chatham, ON

