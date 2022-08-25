Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Ford Explorer

22,036 KM

Details Description Features

$51,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

Southpoint Ford

519-326-8600

Contact Seller
2020 Ford Explorer

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited NAV | MOONROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS | HTD 2ND ROW

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Ford Explorer

Limited NAV | MOONROOF | HTD & COOLED SEATS | HTD 2ND ROW

Location

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

519-326-8600

  1. 9000196
  2. 9000196
  3. 9000196
  4. 9000196
  5. 9000196
  6. 9000196
  7. 9000196
  8. 9000196
  9. 9000196
  10. 9000196
  11. 9000196
  12. 9000196
  13. 9000196
  14. 9000196
  15. 9000196
  16. 9000196
  17. 9000196
  18. 9000196
  19. 9000196
  20. 9000196
  21. 9000196
  22. 9000196
  23. 9000196
  24. 9000196
  25. 9000196
  26. 9000196
  27. 9000196
  28. 9000196
  29. 9000196
  30. 9000196
  31. 9000196
  32. 9000196
  33. 9000196
  34. 9000196
  35. 9000196
  36. 9000196
  37. 9000196
Contact Seller

$51,995

+ taxes & licensing

22,036KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9000196
  • Stock #: S7427B
  • VIN: 1FMSK8FH1LGA65431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,036 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, twin panel moonroof, heated & cooled front seats, heated 2nd row seats, heated steering wheel, adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitoring system with cross traffic alert, lane keeping system, pre-collision assist, remote start, power folding 3rd row,, reverse camera, reverse sensing system, power liftgate, upgraded B&O stereo, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio ready, and much more. All Pre-Owned vehicles come standard with one key. If we received additional keys from the previous owner they will be with the vehicle upon delivery at no cost. Additional keys may be purchased at customers requested and expense. We use no haggle, no hassle live market pricing to make sure you are getting the best deal possible. Save time and money and book your test drive today!
This 2020 Ford Explorer Limited 4WD was a one owner local trade that is in excellent condition. It is accident free and comes with a free vehicle history report.
Our finance department deals with all of the major banks and lenders and we will do everything we can to get you approved and secure the lowest interest rate possible.
Full factory warranty remains until 60,000kms, powertrain until 100,000 and extended warranty options are available

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Memory Seats
Ventilated Seats
Remote Starter
Tow Package
Telescopic Steering
Rain sensor wipers
Sunroof
rear air
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Southpoint Ford

2016 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 109,572 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2021 Volkswagen Atla...
 29,953 KM
$52,559 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Explorer X...
 66,962 KM
$29,506 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

Southpoint Ford

414 Rocky Rd, Leamington, ON N8H 3V5

Call Dealer

519-326-XXXX

(click to show)

519-326-8600

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory