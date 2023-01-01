Menu
1998 Mercury Grand Marquis

194,086 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

LS

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

194,086KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10368324
  • VIN: 2MEFM75W0WX613488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 194,086 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful classic car!!! Mint condition, never saw a winter. Vehicle was stored over winter and used in Florida. Leather is in perfect condition and body has no rust. Power windows, power locks, air conditioning, plenty of power in this classic beauty.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System

Warranty

Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

