<p>2008 Lexus E350!! Certified! US vehicle. Excellent condition. One year powertrain or 20,000km powertrain warranty. Sunroof, power windows, leather seats, steering wheel controls.  6 CD  changer!! Low kilometres!!</p>

2008 Lexus ES 350

96,000 KM

$14,499

+ tax & licensing
2008 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

2008 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

96,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JTHBJ46G282227299

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,000 KM

2008 Lexus E350!! Certified! US vehicle. Excellent condition. One year powertrain or 20,000km powertrain warranty. Sunroof, power windows, leather seats, steering wheel controls.  6 CD  changer!! Low kilometres!!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Leather Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Included

Proximity Key

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

416-255-5200

Cell: 416-930-1254
$14,499

+ taxes & licensing

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2008 Lexus ES 350