2008 Lexus ES 350
4dr Sdn
Location
500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2008 Lexus E350!! Certified! US vehicle. Excellent condition. One year powertrain or 20,000km powertrain warranty. Sunroof, power windows, leather seats, steering wheel controls. 6 CD changer!! Low kilometres!!
Vehicle Features
