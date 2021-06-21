2006 BMW 7 Series

+ taxes & licensing
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
WOW WOW WOW !!! Words cant describe this time capsule. This 750Li We have is a 1 Owner Low km's Local Ontario car in immaculate condtion. It comes loaded with all the right packages, Executive, Comfort Access, Soft close doors, Sunshades and more. If you're looking for an Executive sedan with all the toys for the price of a corolla then this is the beast for you. This is a must see car, do not miss your opportunity to own this beauty. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
