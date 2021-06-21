2006 BMW 7 Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 2 7 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 127,275 KM

Vehicle Features Packages EXECUTIVE NAVIGATION COMFORT LONG WHEEL BASE Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Interior Cruise Control Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Universal Garage Door Opener Anti-Theft System Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Proximity Key Push Button Start Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth GPS Navigation Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Seats Quads / Captains Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Lumbar Support Heated Front Seat(s) Warranty Warranty Available Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Navigation System Telematics Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Active suspension Knee Air Bag Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

