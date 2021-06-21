Menu
2006 BMW 7 Series

127,275 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

2006 BMW 7 Series

2006 BMW 7 Series

1 OWNER / EXECUTIVE / LONG WHEEL / IMMACULATE/BOSS

2006 BMW 7 Series

1 OWNER / EXECUTIVE / LONG WHEEL / IMMACULATE/BOSS

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

127,275KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7452935
  • Stock #: PT0465
  • VIN: WBAHN83546DT32435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 127,275 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW !!! Words cant describe this time capsule. This 750Li We have is a 1 Owner Low km's Local Ontario car in immaculate condtion. It comes loaded with all the right packages, Executive, Comfort Access, Soft close doors, Sunshades and more. If you're looking for an Executive sedan with all the toys for the price of a corolla then this is the beast for you. This is a must see car, do not miss your opportunity to own this beauty. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited powertrain warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

EXECUTIVE
NAVIGATION
COMFORT
LONG WHEEL BASE
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
GPS Navigation
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

