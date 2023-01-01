Menu
2007 Infiniti G35

249,514 KM

Details Features

$7,800

+ tax & licensing
$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

Quality Motors

416-255-4420

2007 Infiniti G35

2007 Infiniti G35

4dr Auto G35x AWD

2007 Infiniti G35

4dr Auto G35x AWD

Location

Quality Motors

504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7

416-255-4420

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,800

+ taxes & licensing

249,514KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10386171
  • VIN: JNKBV61F77M813224

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 249,514 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

