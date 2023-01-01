$7,800+ tax & licensing
2007 Infiniti G35
4dr Auto G35x AWD
Location
504 Evans Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8W 2T7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
249,514KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10386171
- VIN: JNKBV61F77M813224
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 249,514 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
3MONTH 5000KM POWERTRAIN WARR
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
