$5,600+ tax & licensing
2008 Audi A6
4dr Sdn 3.2L
2008 Audi A6
4dr Sdn 3.2L
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$5,600
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 174,099 KM
Vehicle Description
One year/12000km p/train warranty included ($2000 p/claim).
Fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, P-Moon, all in working order. Body in great cond. has timing chain codes, check engine lights on dash. Drives very good. CERTIFIED. CASH ONLY.
Also avail. 2013 Kia Optima EX Luxury, 195k $6990
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)