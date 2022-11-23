$15,995+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Ram 2500
ST Regular Cab 8Ft Box Certified ONLY 61,000Km
Location
Active Auto Sales
1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9352882
- Stock #: 4764
- VIN: 4764
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 61,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 61,000 Kilometers, 5.7L HEMI V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, 2500 Heavy Duty 3/4Ton, ST Trim Package, Regular Cab, 8FT Box, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Tow Package, Spray-on Box Liner, Styled Steel Wheels, Goodyear Wrangler Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing.
Vehicle Features
