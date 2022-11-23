Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Dodge Ram 2500

61,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Active Auto Sales

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
2008 Dodge Ram 2500

2008 Dodge Ram 2500

ST Regular Cab 8Ft Box Certified ONLY 61,000Km

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Dodge Ram 2500

ST Regular Cab 8Ft Box Certified ONLY 61,000Km

Location

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

416-249-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9352882
  • Stock #: 4764
  • VIN: 4764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 61,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very LOW Mileage, ONLY 61,000 Kilometers, 5.7L HEMI V8 RWD, Automatic Transmission, 2500 Heavy Duty 3/4Ton, ST Trim Package, Regular Cab, 8FT Box, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tilt Steering Wheel, AM/FM CD Audio, Tow Package, Spray-on Box Liner, Styled Steel Wheels, Goodyear Wrangler Tires, Excellent Condition, Looks Runs and Drives Great, Fully Certified, Ready To Go! Call For More Information or to Arrange a Viewing.   

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Anti-Theft System
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Active Auto Sales

2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 61,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit T-...
 122,000 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ...
 41,000 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic

Email Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

Active Auto Sales

1065 Martingrove Road, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4W6

Call Dealer

416-249-XXXX

(click to show)

416-249-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory