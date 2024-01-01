Menu
2006 Dodge Ram 2500

168,295 KM

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

168,295KM
Used
VIN 3D7KS28C16G118209

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,295 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2006 Dodge Ram 2500, a custom-built powerhouse boasting a staggering 700 horsepower and 1200 ft/lbs of torque. With approximately $35,000 invested in upgrades, this Ram 2500, equipped with a Cummins diesel engine, is a force to be reckoned with on any terrain. From its lifted stance to its rugged exterior, every aspect of this truck exudes power and dominance. Step inside to experience its luxurious amenities amidst its raw performance. Don't miss out on owning this extraordinary Ram 2500visit our dealership today.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
CARGO LAMP
Cigar Lighter
Manual Windows
Passenger assist handle
Black vinyl floor covering
Sentry key theft-deterrent system
Mini Floor Console
12V aux pwr outlet
4-spoke steering wheel
Rear folding bench seat
Rear underseat compartment storage

Exterior

tinted windows
Front air dam
Variable-speed intermittent windshield wipers
Front license plate bracket
Removable tailgate w/caliper latches
Bright front/rear bumper
Gray upper front fascia

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.73 Axle Ratio
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr steering
136-amp alternator
Front/rear HD shock absorbers
600-amp maintenance-free battery
Electronically-controlled throttle
Trailer tow wiring-inc: 4-pin connector
HD engine cooling
128 litre fuel tank
6.3' pickup box

Safety

Dual-note horn
Front height-adjustable shoulder belts

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna

Trim

Dark gray grille

Additional Features

Instrument cluster-inc: 200 KPH primary speedometer
Manual locks
5
200# front axle
Instrument panel black bezel
10.5 rear axle ring gear diameter
Driver/front passenger Next Generation multi-stage frontal airbags
Black 6 x 9 manual mirrors
17 x 7.5 styled steel wheels w/centre hub
AM/FM stereo w/CD player-inc: CD changer control

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

