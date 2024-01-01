$31,995+ tax & licensing
2006 Dodge Ram 2500
4dr Quad Cab 140.5" WB 4WD ST
2006 Dodge Ram 2500
4dr Quad Cab 140.5" WB 4WD ST
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$31,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,295 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2006 Dodge Ram 2500, a custom-built powerhouse boasting a staggering 700 horsepower and 1200 ft/lbs of torque. With approximately $35,000 invested in upgrades, this Ram 2500, equipped with a Cummins diesel engine, is a force to be reckoned with on any terrain. From its lifted stance to its rugged exterior, every aspect of this truck exudes power and dominance. Step inside to experience its luxurious amenities amidst its raw performance. Don't miss out on owning this extraordinary Ram 2500visit our dealership today.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Exterior
Mechanical
Safety
Media / Nav / Comm
Trim
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Royal City Fine Cars
Royal City Fine Cars
Call Dealer
519-823-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277