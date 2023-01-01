Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Edge

176,306 KM

Details Description Features

$9,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

UR Ride

647-792-1225

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

Limited AWD No Accident -Certified-AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Edge

Limited AWD No Accident -Certified-AWD

Location

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

647-792-1225

  1. 9589033
  2. 9589033
  3. 9589033
  4. 9589033
  5. 9589033
  6. 9589033
  7. 9589033
  8. 9589033
  9. 9589033
  10. 9589033
  11. 9589033
  12. 9589033
  13. 9589033
  14. 9589033
  15. 9589033
  16. 9589033
  17. 9589033
  18. 9589033
Contact Seller

$9,998

+ taxes & licensing

176,306KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9589033
  • Stock #: ABB77692
  • VIN: 2FMDK4KC8ABB77692

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # ABB77692
  • Mileage 176,306 KM

Vehicle Description

 - Very clean-No Accident 

 - Certified And Serviced 

 -Alloy Wheels- Sunroof

 - Leather- Bluetooth

 -Heated Seat -Navigation 


   All servicing items up to date.

Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member



Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From UR Ride

2010 Ford Edge Limit...
 176,306 KM
$9,998 + tax & lic
2011 Honda CR-V EX-L...
 203,930 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Fit LX Ma...
 273,569 KM
$4,987 + tax & lic

Email UR Ride

UR Ride

UR Ride

32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8

Call Dealer

647-792-XXXX

(click to show)

647-792-1225

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory