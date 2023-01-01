$9,998+ tax & licensing
$9,998
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Edge
Limited AWD No Accident -Certified-AWD
Location
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8
176,306KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9589033
- Stock #: ABB77692
- VIN: 2FMDK4KC8ABB77692
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
- Very clean-No Accident
- Certified And Serviced
-Alloy Wheels- Sunroof
- Leather- Bluetooth
-Heated Seat -Navigation
All servicing items up to date.Certified to exceed Ontario ministry safety standards
- 160 point inspection
- Extended warranty available to 3years 60,000kms
UrRide is part of the WeBuyUrRide family
- OMVIC certified dealer # 5571310
- Member of the UCDA
- CarFax Verified Member
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Panoramic Sunroof
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Dual Climate Control
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
BACKUP SENSORS
Accident Free
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Certified Pre-Owned / CPO
Nav / Navigation Package
Clear Carproof or Carfax
32 Stoffel Dr, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1A8