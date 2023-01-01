2010 Ford Edge

$9,998 + taxes & licensing 1 7 6 , 3 0 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9589033

9589033 Stock #: ABB77692

ABB77692 VIN: 2FMDK4KC8ABB77692

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # ABB77692

Mileage 176,306 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Panoramic Sunroof Interior Security System Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Adaptive Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player CD Changer Bluetooth Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Proximity Key Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features AWD BACKUP SENSORS Accident Free Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Aux in Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels Certified Pre-Owned / CPO Nav / Navigation Package Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.