2011 Audi A6

284,140 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Bespoke Auto Gallery

416-749-7979

2011 Audi A6

2011 Audi A6

RARE AVANT / 1 OWNER / S-LINE / IMMACULATE SHAPE

2011 Audi A6

RARE AVANT / 1 OWNER / S-LINE / IMMACULATE SHAPE

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

284,140KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9323626
  Stock #: PT0716
  VIN: WAUSGCFB2BN035916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 284,140 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW !!  Check out this absolutely immaculate Audi A6 Avant that just arrived at our store on trade from a new car store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner car thats been meticulously cared for and it shows inside and out. If you're looking for a car thats stylish, functional, luxurious and comfortable while having room for all your adventure gear then look no further. This beauty comes loaded with all the tech gadgets such as Navigation, push start, back up camera and more. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your apointment before its gone. 

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Bespoke Auto Gallery

Bespoke Auto Gallery

2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9

416-749-7979

