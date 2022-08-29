$11,888+ tax & licensing
2011 Audi A6
RARE AVANT / 1 OWNER / S-LINE / IMMACULATE SHAPE
Bespoke Auto Gallery
2044 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M9W 4J9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Stock #: PT0716
- VIN: WAUSGCFB2BN035916
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 284,140 KM
WOW !! Check out this absolutely immaculate Audi A6 Avant that just arrived at our store on trade from a new car store. This beauty is a local 1 Owner car thats been meticulously cared for and it shows inside and out. If you're looking for a car thats stylish, functional, luxurious and comfortable while having room for all your adventure gear then look no further. This beauty comes loaded with all the tech gadgets such as Navigation, push start, back up camera and more. It comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your apointment before its gone.
Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling Ave (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)
