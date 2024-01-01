Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%   </p><p>LOW KM, ONE OWNER !!!   Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, DVD, step boards, Axillary, cruise, stow & go seats. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets Runs excellent. $700 service just done. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Grand Caravan  w/DVD/Backup Cam 173k $9990     </p>

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

163,522 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT w/DVD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT w/DVD

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1713280518
  2. 1713280517
  3. 1713280519
  4. 1713280518
  5. 1713280519
  6. 1713280517
  7. 1713280518
  8. 1713280518
  9. 1713280517
  10. 1713280517
  11. 1713280518
  12. 1713280517
  13. 1713280517
  14. 1713280517
  15. 1713280518
  16. 1713280518
  17. 1713280518
  18. 1713280518
  19. 1713280517
  20. 1713280517
  21. 1713280518
  22. 1713280517
  23. 1713280517
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
163,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2d4rn4dg4br730515

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 163,522 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   

LOW KM, ONE OWNER !!!   Loaded, a/c, Bluetooth, DVD, step boards, Axillary, cruise, stow & go seats. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets Runs excellent. $700 service just done. RUSTPROOFED & CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2014 Grand Caravan  w/DVD/Backup Cam 173k $9990     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2008 Audi A6 4dr Sdn 3.2L for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 Audi A6 4dr Sdn 3.2L 174,099 KM $5,600 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV 142,335 KM $7,700 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Nissan Versa Note S for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Nissan Versa Note S 146,780 KM $8,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2011 Dodge Grand Caravan