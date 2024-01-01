Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCING AVAIL.   </p><p>Fully loaded, Pano-Roof, Navi, Backup Cam, Dual DVD, power gate, heated seats front & rear, everything working, well maintained. NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, nonsmoker, no pets, super clean. Looks & runs excellent. Just traded in. Recalls done. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED      </p><p>Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic, 223k $7990       </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock</p>

2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

252,584 KM

Details Description Features

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

4dr R 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class

4dr R 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1711646272
  2. 1711646272
  3. 1711646271
  4. 1711646272
  5. 1711646271
  6. 1711646271
  7. 1711646271
  8. 1711646271
  9. 1711646271
  10. 1711646271
  11. 1711646271
  12. 1711646271
  13. 1711646271
  14. 1711646271
  15. 1711646272
  16. 1711646270
  17. 1711646272
  18. 1711646271
  19. 1711646271
  20. 1711646271
  21. 1711646271
  22. 1711646272
  23. 1711646272
  24. 1711646271
  25. 1711646271
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
252,584KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 4jgcb2fe8ba126901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 252,584 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCING AVAIL.   

Fully loaded, Pano-Roof, Navi, Backup Cam, Dual DVD, power gate, heated seats front & rear, everything working, well maintained. NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, nonsmoker, no pets, super clean. Looks & runs excellent. Just traded in. Recalls done. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED      

Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic, 223k $7990       

Over 20 SUVs in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 4MATIC 4dr 3.5L for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2008 Mercedes-Benz M-Class 4MATIC 4dr 3.5L 224,957 KM $7,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 166,700 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S Navi/Backup Cam for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Nissan Pathfinder 4WD 4dr S Navi/Backup Cam 157,795 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class