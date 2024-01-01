$9,500+ tax & licensing
2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
4dr R 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC
2011 Mercedes-Benz R-Class
4dr R 350 BlueTEC 4MATIC
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$9,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 252,584 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCING AVAIL.
Fully loaded, Pano-Roof, Navi, Backup Cam, Dual DVD, power gate, heated seats front & rear, everything working, well maintained. NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST, nonsmoker, no pets, super clean. Looks & runs excellent. Just traded in. Recalls done. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED
Also avail. 2008 MB ML350 4Matic, 223k $7990
Over 20 SUVs in stock
