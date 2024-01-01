$6,800+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr 2LT Backup Cam
2012 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr 2LT Backup Cam
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$6,800
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 166,755 KM
Vehicle Description
ONE OWNER, LOW KM, SERVICE RECORDS !!!
Loaded, cold a/c, Backup Cam/parking sensors, rear air/heat, Bluetooth, Axillary, Satellite Sirius, heated p/seats & more. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED. CASH ONLY
Also avail. 2016 Dodge Journey R/T AWD, 7 pass. 171k $8800
Over 20 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
Email 1st Auto Group
1st Auto Group
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)