<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%   </p><p>Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise,, all power. NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. 2 owners, nonsmoker. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail 2012  Chevi Traverse LT AWD, 166k $8500      </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stoxk </p>

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

181,103 KM

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

181,103KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZG4AG7CG113075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 181,103 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%   

Loaded, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, cruise,, all power. NO ACCIDENTS, ZERO RUST. 2 owners, nonsmoker. Runs like new. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail 2012  Chevi Traverse LT AWD, 166k $8500      

Over 20 SUV's in stoxk 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe