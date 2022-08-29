Menu
2012 Land Rover LR4

192,802 KM

Details Description Features

$20,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Land Rover LR4

2012 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING COMBO/ 7 PASS

2012 Land Rover LR4

HSE LUXURY / NO ACCIDENTS / STUNNING COMBO/ 7 PASS

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

192,802KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • VIN: SALAK2D4XCA635807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 192,802 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW WOW WOW!!! Check out this absolutely stunning LR4 that just arrived at our store. This beauty comes to us as a new car store trade-in and is ready for your driveway. This one is a clean No Accidents SUV that looks to be owned by 1 individual who has a place in Nova Scotia. This one is a loaded 7 passenger with the highly saught after Luxury package. If you're in the market for a vehicle that can go anywhere, do anything in comfort, style and luxury then the LR4 is the king of them all. This one comes certified for your convenience and included at our list price is a 3 month 3000km limited superior warranty for your peace of mind. Call or Email today to book your appointment before its gone.

Come see us at our central location @ 2044 Kipling AVE (BEHIND PIONEER GAS STATION)

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

