Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>Fully loaded, every fact option, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, dual roof, rear air/heat, p/gate, remote start & lots more... Well maintained, with records. Runs solid. $1500 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 3.0 Diesel, 240k $14500       </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2012 Nissan Armada

226,525 KM

Details Description Features

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2012 Nissan Armada

4WD 4dr Platinum Edition 8-passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Armada

4WD 4dr Platinum Edition 8-passenger

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1711115599
  2. 1711115595
  3. 1711115600
  4. 1711115596
  5. 1711115599
  6. 1711115596
  7. 1711115596
  8. 1711115595
  9. 1711115595
  10. 1711115595
  11. 1711115595
  12. 1711115599
  13. 1711115600
  14. 1711115595
  15. 1711115596
  16. 1711115595
  17. 1711115595
  18. 1711115595
  19. 1711115595
  20. 1711115594
  21. 1711115613
  22. 1711115609
  23. 1711115614
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
226,525KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AA0NC9CN607491

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 226,525 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Fully loaded, every fact option, Navi, Backup Cam, DVD, dual roof, rear air/heat, p/gate, remote start & lot's more... Well maintained, with records. Runs solid. $1500 safety service included. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Overland 3.0 Diesel, 240k $14500       

Over 20 SUVs in stock 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Overland for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4WD 4dr Overland 240,985 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 BMW X1 AWD 4dr xDrive28i 155,555 KM $11,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2015 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 2.0T Progressiv 181,010 KM $12,800 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Armada