<p>Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available at Simplify Automotive Sales Inc. This silver minivan boasts a comfortable black interior, a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With 79,375km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan is ready to take on your family adventures.</p><p>This well-maintained SXT trim comes packed with features to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of a spacious cabin with a third-row seat for extra passengers, and the added security of anti-lock brakes and a comprehensive airbag system. Stay connected with the integrated AM/FM radio and auxiliary audio input, and cruise comfortably with features like cruise control, power windows, and power locks.</p><p>This Grand Caravan SXT offers a blend of practicality and convenience. With its smooth ride, spacious interior, and abundance of features, its perfect for families on the go. Contact Simplify Automotive Sales Inc. today to schedule a test drive and experience this reliable minivan firsthand.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 sizzling features:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Spacious interior:</strong> With a 3rd-row seat, this Grand Caravan can accommodate up to 7 passengers, perfect for family road trips.</li><li><strong>Powerful performance:</strong> The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine provides ample power for confident driving, whether youre cruising on the highway or tackling city streets.</li><li><strong>Enhanced safety:</strong> The SXT trim includes a comprehensive airbag system, anti-lock brakes, and stability control, providing peace of mind for you and your family.</li><li><strong>Comfort and convenience:</strong> Enjoy features like power windows, power locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel, making every drive more comfortable.</li><li><strong>Technology at your fingertips:</strong> Stay connected with the integrated AM/FM radio and auxiliary audio input, keeping everyone entertained on the road.</li></ul><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

79,375 KM

Simplify Automotive Sales Inc

109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1

416-822-9049

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
79,375KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG0DR547201

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 79,375 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Tinted Glass
Spoiler
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Wheel Covers
ONE OWNER
Excellent Condition
Solid Vehicle
No accident
Knee Air Bag
LIGHTLY DRIVEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

