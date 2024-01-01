$12,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT
Location
Simplify Automotive Sales Inc
109 Rexdale Blvd unit 6, Etobicoke, ON M9W 1P1
416-822-9049
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 79,375 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and spacious family vehicle? Look no further than this 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, available at Simplify Automotive Sales Inc. This silver minivan boasts a comfortable black interior, a powerful 3.6L 6-cylinder engine, and a smooth-shifting automatic transmission. With 79,375km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan is ready to take on your family adventures.
This well-maintained SXT trim comes packed with features to enhance your comfort and safety. Enjoy the convenience of a spacious cabin with a third-row seat for extra passengers, and the added security of anti-lock brakes and a comprehensive airbag system. Stay connected with the integrated AM/FM radio and auxiliary audio input, and cruise comfortably with features like cruise control, power windows, and power locks.
This Grand Caravan SXT offers a blend of practicality and convenience. With its smooth ride, spacious interior, and abundance of features, it's perfect for families on the go. Contact Simplify Automotive Sales Inc. today to schedule a test drive and experience this reliable minivan firsthand.
Here are 5 sizzling features:
- Spacious interior: With a 3rd-row seat, this Grand Caravan can accommodate up to 7 passengers, perfect for family road trips.
- Powerful performance: The 3.6L 6-cylinder engine provides ample power for confident driving, whether you're cruising on the highway or tackling city streets.
- Enhanced safety: The SXT trim includes a comprehensive airbag system, anti-lock brakes, and stability control, providing peace of mind for you and your family.
- Comfort and convenience: Enjoy features like power windows, power locks, cruise control, and a tilt steering wheel, making every drive more comfortable.
- Technology at your fingertips: Stay connected with the integrated AM/FM radio and auxiliary audio input, keeping everyone entertained on the road.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Exterior
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
