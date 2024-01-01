Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%      </p><p>ONE OF A KIND, MUST SEE !!!  Very rear GT Limited model, Sport/paddle shift, Dual DVD monitors,  every fact. option. MUST DRIVE. NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, NO PETS. CERTIFIED.     </p><p>Also avail.  2014 Range Rover Evogue Pure, 182k $14800    ///     2015 Jeep Gr Cherokee Overland 3.0 Eco Diesel 240k $14500      </p>

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

155,505 KM

$20,990

+ tax & licensing
2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr HSE GT Limited Edition

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

4WD 4dr HSE GT Limited Edition

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

155,505KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN SALSF2D43DA768548

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,505 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%      

ONE OF A KIND, MUST SEE !!!  Very rear GT Limited model, Sport/paddle shift, Dual DVD monitors,  every fact. option. MUST DRIVE. NO ACCIDENTS, NON SMOKER, NO PETS. CERTIFIED.     

Also avail.  2014 Range Rover Evogue Pure, 182k $14800    ///     2015 Jeep Gr Cherokee Overland 3.0 Eco Diesel 240k $14500      

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty Available

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-XXXX

416-823-2403

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 Land Rover Range Rover Sport