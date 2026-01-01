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<p>NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, keyless entry. 2 local owners, looks & runs excellent. 2 key/fobs. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Fiat 500 Lounge, only 110k $6500      </p>

2013 MINI Cooper

209,717 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 MINI Cooper

Knightsbridge Classic

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14085195.810750006?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=24826

2013 MINI Cooper

Knightsbridge Classic

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
209,717KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWSU3C59DT678074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 209,717 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, keyless entry. 2 local owners, looks & runs excellent. 2 key/fobs. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2014 Fiat 500 Lounge, only 110k $6500      

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2013 MINI Cooper