$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 MINI Cooper
Knightsbridge Classic
2013 MINI Cooper
Knightsbridge Classic
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
209,717KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWSU3C59DT678074
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 209,717 KM
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS. Loaded, cold a/c, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, heated seats, keyless entry. 2 local owners, looks & runs excellent. 2 key/fobs. $1000 safety service included. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2014 Fiat 500 Lounge, only 110k $6500
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 1st Auto Group
2013 MINI Cooper Knightsbridge Classic 209,717 KM $CALL + tax & lic
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2014 Fiat 500 Lounge winter tires/rims 110,351 KM $6,500 + tax & lic
Email 1st Auto Group
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1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Call Dealer
416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
1st Auto Group
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2013 MINI Cooper