Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, Navi/Backup Cam/Sensors/AppleCarplay/Bluetooth, Axillary, Pano-Roof, heated steering wheel, power/heated seats, 2 key fobs. Looks & runs great. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman ALL4 S, 6 spd. 234k $5500    </p>

2014 BMW X1

225,837 KM

Details Description Features

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Watch This Vehicle
14302049

2014 BMW X1

AWD 4dr xDrive28i

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1781843000402
  2. 1781843000891
  3. 1781843001316
  4. 1781843001770
  5. 1781843002235
  6. 1781843002687
  7. 1781843003125
  8. 1781843003524
  9. 1781843003995
  10. 1781843004426
  11. 1781843004927
  12. 1781843005417
  13. 1781843005933
  14. 1781843006336
  15. 1781843006734
  16. 1781843007144
  17. 1781843007543
  18. 1781843007954
  19. 1781843008429
  20. 1781843008869
  21. 1781843009295
  22. 1781843009708
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
225,837KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBAVL1C57EVY12056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,837 KM

Vehicle Description

ZERO RUST. Fully loaded, Navi/Backup Cam/Sensors/AppleCarplay/Bluetooth, Axillary, Pano-Roof, heated steering wheel, power/heated seats, 2 key fobs. Looks & runs great. $1200 safety service included. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2014 Mini Cooper Countryman ALL4 S, 6 spd. 234k $5500    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5
2017 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Express *Ltd Avail* 197,942 KM $13,990 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2016 Hyundai Elantra GT GLS 116,450 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Ford Focus SE for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2018 Ford Focus SE 131,373 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 BMW X1