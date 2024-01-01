Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, DVD, remote start, rear air/heat, clean, no pets, no accidents. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Grand Caravan VP, w/Navi/Backup Cam, 140k $10990    ///    2011 Grand Caravan SXT, w/DVD, only 163k $7500   </p><p> </p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,080 KM

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT w/DVD/Backup Cam

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SXT w/DVD/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

173,080KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1ER135519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,080 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 9.9%  

Fully loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, DVD, remote start, rear air/heat, clean, no pets, no accidents. Runs excellent. CERTIFIED.  

Also avail. 2017 Grand Caravan VP, w/Navi/Backup Cam, 140k $10990    ///    2011 Grand Caravan SXT, w/DVD, only 163k $7500   

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan