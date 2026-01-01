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<p>NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, axillary, USB, heated seats, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.    </p><p>Also avail. 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo, 6 spd. $6990     ///    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i, 225k $5990</p>

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

234,810 KM

Details Description Features

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 4DR S

Watch This Vehicle
14452570

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman

ALL4 4DR S

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
234,810KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWZC5C56EWM17390

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,810 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS. Fully loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Bluetooth, axillary, USB, heated seats, keyless entry. Looks & runs great. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED. FIRM PRICE.    

Also avail. 2016 Hyundai Veloster Turbo, 6 spd. $6990     ///    2014 BMW X1 xDrive28i, 225k $5990

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$4,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2014 MINI Cooper Countryman