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<p>5.2L/100km HWY  6.3/City fuel consuption.Fully loaded,GPS, Roof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, keyless entry.  Runs Llike new.  CERTIFIED.       </p><p>Also avail. 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i , 145k $11990</p><p>www.firstautogroup.ca 50 cars in stock</p>

2018 BMW 3 Series

119,208 KM

Details Description Features

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 BMW 3 Series

DIESEL 328d xDrive

Watch This Vehicle
14423763

2018 BMW 3 Series

DIESEL 328d xDrive

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
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Used
119,208KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WBA8F1C51JK898528

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,208 KM

Vehicle Description

5.2L/100km HWY  6.3/City fuel consuption.Fully loaded,GPS, Roof, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, heated/power seats, keyless entry.  Runs Llike new.  CERTIFIED.       

Also avail. 2016 BMW X3 xDrive28i , 145k $11990

www.firstautogroup.ca 50 cars in stock

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$16,800

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2018 BMW 3 Series