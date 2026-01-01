Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>FINANCE FROM 7.99%   </p><p>Fully loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Navi/Cam/Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Axillary, memory/heated/seats, p/gate & more. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   </p><p>Also avail. 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL, only 135k $12500    </p>

2015 Audi Q7

188,761 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Audi Q7

3.0L TDI Vorsprung Edition

Watch This Vehicle
14525158

2015 Audi Q7

3.0L TDI Vorsprung Edition

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

  1. 1785472242149
  2. 1785472242678
  3. 1785472243142
  4. 1785472243608
  5. 1785472244046
  6. 1785472244514
  7. 1785472245002
  8. 1785472245462
  9. 1785472245882
  10. 1785472246307
  11. 1785472246733
  12. 1785472247201
  13. 1785472247664
  14. 1785472248070
  15. 1785472248542
  16. 1785472248989
  17. 1785472249408
  18. 1785472249856
  19. 1785472250266
  20. 1785472250736
  21. 1785472251211
  22. 1785472251705
  23. 1785472252141
  24. 1785472252604
  25. 1785472253045
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
188,761KM
Excellent Condition
VIN wa1wmcfe9fd025090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 188,761 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 7.99%   

Fully loaded, cold a/c, Pano-Roof, Navi/Cam/Blind Spot Assist, Bluetooth, Axillary, memory/heated/seats, p/gate & more. Looks & runs excellent. CERTIFIED.   

Also avail. 2017 Nissan Pathfinder SL, only 135k $12500    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

Used 2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 Chevrolet Equinox AWD 4dr LT w/2FL 2 sets rims/tires 146,917 KM $12,500 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2019 GMC Terrain Denali 153,957 KM $13,500 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr for sale in Etobicoke, ON
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 180,125 KM $7,600 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Audi Q7