<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%    </p><p>ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS FROM INFINITY DEALER !!!  Loaded, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB,  remote  start, memory/p/heated seats, power gate & more. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. Runs great. CERTIFIED.  3 year/36000km p/train warr. avail. for $499 ($3000 p/claim)       </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Nissan Pathfinder S, 157k $9500    ///    2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. 158k $10990     ///     2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 7 pass. 145k $12990    </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock </p>

2015 Infiniti QX60

166,700 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

166,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AL0MM7FC542095

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 166,700 KM

FINANCE FROM 9.9%    

ALL MAINTENANCE RECORDS FROM INFINITY DEALER !!!  Loaded, Navi, Backup Cam/sensors, P-Moon, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB,  remote  start, memory/p/heated seats, power gate & more. NO ACCIDENTS, nonsmoker, no pets. Runs great. CERTIFIED.  3 year/36000km p/train warr. avail. for $499 ($3000 p/claim)       

Also avail. 2015 Nissan Pathfinder S, 157k $9500    ///    2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. 158k $10990     ///     2016 Dodge Journey R/T, 7 pass. 145k $12990    

Over 20 SUV's in stock 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
2015 Infiniti QX60