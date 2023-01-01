$16,500+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee
4WD 4dr Overland
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,500
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10029846
- Stock #: pdc007
- VIN: 1C4RJFCM8FC731822
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 238,885 KM
Vehicle Description
MUST SEE !!! 3 year/36000km p/train warranty avail. at half price ($349) covers $3000 p/claim, multiple claims allowed. Fully fully loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Pano-Roof, remote start, Collision warning, adaptive cruise, BSAssist, heated front/rear seats & steering wheel, all fact. options. 2 local owners, super clean. Very smooth & comfortable ride, great fuel economy. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2013 MB ML350 144k $19990
Over 15 SUVs avail.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.