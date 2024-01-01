Menu
<p>FINANCE FROM 9.9%  </p><p>REDUCED. Loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, climate control/rear air/heat, ,all power, keyless, alloys& more. Runs excellent. Had an accident in 2017, clean title. CERTIFIED.  3 year/36000km p/train warranty is avail. for $499    </p><p>Also avail. 2015 Dodge Journey Crossroad, 7 pass. 158k $10990     </p><p>Over 20 SUVs in stock   </p>

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

157,795 KM

$9,500

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr S Navi/Backup Cam

2015 Nissan Pathfinder

4WD 4dr S Navi/Backup Cam

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

157,795KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR2MM6FC623516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # pdc002
  • Mileage 157,795 KM

Vehicle Description

REDUCED. Loaded, Navi, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Axillary, USB, climate control/rear air/heat, ,all power, keyless, alloys& more. Runs excellent. Had an accident in 2017, clean title. CERTIFIED.  3 year/36000km p/train warranty is avail. for $499    

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

$9,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2015 Nissan Pathfinder