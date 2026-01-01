$7,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200
Limited
2016 Chrysler 200
Limited
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
Certified
$7,990
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,138 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 6.99%
ZERO RUST, nonsmoker. Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, push start/remote start, heated seats & steering wheel, keyless entry. $1400 safety service included. Looks & runs amazing. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.
Also avail. 2017 VW Jetta Wolsburg Edition, 160k $$8990
Vehicle Features
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Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
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416-823-XXXX(click to show)
416-823-2403
Alternate NumbersOffice/Fax: 416-233-2470
+ taxes & licensing>
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)