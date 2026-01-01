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<p>FINANCE FROM 6.99%   </p><p>ZERO RUST, nonsmoker. Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, push start/remote start, heated seats & steering wheel, keyless entry. $1400 safety service included. Looks & runs amazing. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.    </p><p>Also avail. 2017 VW Jetta Wolsburg Edition, 160k $$8990     </p>

2016 Chrysler 200

162,138 KM

Details Description Features

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14183359

2016 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
162,138KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCCAB8GN147223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,138 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 6.99%   

ZERO RUST, nonsmoker. Loaded, Backup Cam, Bluetooth, Sat. Sirius, Axillary, USB, push start/remote start, heated seats & steering wheel, keyless entry. $1400 safety service included. Looks & runs amazing. Comes with one key/fob. CERTIFIED.    

Also avail. 2017 VW Jetta Wolsburg Edition, 160k $$8990     

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
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$7,990

+ taxes & licensing>

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

2016 Chrysler 200