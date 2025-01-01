Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified, Loaded, all power, Immaculate in and out, Beautiful color, Accident Free, Back-up Camera, Panoramic roof, Steering wheel controls, Power leather seats, Bluetooth,  ABS, TPMS, Traction control, and many many more.</p><p>Taxes and License fees extra.</p><p>Extended warranty available</p>

2015 Chrysler 200

160,242 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Chrysler 200

C

Watch This Vehicle
13049942

2015 Chrysler 200

C

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

  1. 1759844629
  2. 1759844631
  3. 1759844630
  4. 1759844617
  5. 1759844628
  6. 1759844606
  7. 1759844621
  8. 1759844608
  9. 1759844571
  10. 1759844558
  11. 1759844583
  12. 1759844519
  13. 1759844591
  14. 1759844589
  15. 1759844574
  16. 1759844578
  17. 1759844586
  18. 1759844582
  19. 1759844568
  20. 1759844581
  21. 1759844607
  22. 1759844596
  23. 1759844603
  24. 1759844543
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
160,242KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCCCG0FN629420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # AUT-616
  • Mileage 160,242 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified, Loaded, all power, Immaculate in and out, Beautiful color, Accident Free, Back-up Camera, Panoramic roof, Steering wheel controls, Power leather seats, Bluetooth,  ABS, TPMS, Traction control, and many many more.

Taxes and License fees extra.

Extended warranty available

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoSmarto

Used 2015 Chrysler 200 C for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 C 160,242 KM $8,495 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Touring Pkg for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek 2.0i w/Touring Pkg 243,333 KM SOLD
Used 2013 Honda Civic LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX 228,252 KM $7,699 + tax & lic

Email AutoSmarto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-748-XXXX

(click to show)

519-748-6001

Alternate Numbers
519-748-6011
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing>

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

2015 Chrysler 200