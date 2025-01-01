Menu
<p>2016 Caravan low kilometres!!!! Carproof clean! Very reliable minivan. Excellent condition, front wheel drive, 6 cylinder flex fuel!!! Power windows, power locks. Certified with a warranty included.</p>

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

117,729 KM

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing
Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
117,729KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7GR225577

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 117,729 KM

2016 Caravan low kilometres!!!! Carproof clean! Very reliable minivan. Excellent condition, front wheel drive, 6 cylinder flex fuel!!! Power windows, power locks. Certified with a warranty included.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Warranty Included

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Knee Air Bag

416-255-5200

