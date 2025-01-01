Menu
<p>Dodge caravan 6 cylinder flex fuel, 7 seats, air conditioning, power steering, power windows, abs, traction control, 3rd row seating with stow and go! CARPROOF CLEAN!</p>

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

102,830 KM

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

13113599

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2

Office :416-255-5200

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
102,830KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG4HR718831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 102,830 KM

Vehicle Description

Dodge caravan 6 cylinder flex fuel, 7 seats, air conditioning, power steering, power windows, abs, traction control, 3rd row seating with stow and go! CARPROOF CLEAN!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Malfara's Automotive

Malfara's Automotive

500 Browns Line M8W 3V2, General Repairs - Safety - Oil Changes, Etobicoke, ON M8W 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Malfara's Automotive

Office :416-255-5200

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan