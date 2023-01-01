$13,500+ tax & licensing
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
4dr Wgn Canada Value Package
Location
1st Auto Group
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,500
+ taxes & licensing
153,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9468927
- Stock #: pdc018
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR265984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 153,210 KM
Vehicle Description
FINANCE FROM 5.9%
ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS. ALL MAINT. RECORDS. Runs great. CERTIFIED
Also avail. 2015 Gr Caravan SXT, only 108k $14500 /// 2016 Gr Caravan VP, 160k $13500 /// 2013 Gr Caravan SE, 188k $7990
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag
867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1