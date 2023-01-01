Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

153,210 KM

Details Description Features

$13,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

1st Auto Group

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn Canada Value Package

Location

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

416-823-2403 (Angelo); 416-821-1221 (Peter)

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,500

+ taxes & licensing

153,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9468927
  • Stock #: pdc018
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR265984

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 153,210 KM

Vehicle Description

FINANCE FROM 5.9%  

ONE OWNER. NO ACCIDENTS. ALL MAINT. RECORDS.  Runs great. CERTIFIED   

Also avail.  2015 Gr Caravan SXT, only 108k $14500     ///     2016 Gr Caravan VP, 160k $13500    ///    2013  Gr Caravan SE, 188k $7990    

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System
Warranty Available
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 1st Auto Group

2015 Mercedes-Benz S...
 298,335 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 AWD 4dr ...
 176,025 KM
$12,990 + tax & lic
2014 Ford Focus 4dr ...
 160,820 KM
$8,500 + tax & lic

Email 1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

1st Auto Group

867 Kipling Ave, Etobicoke, ON M8Z 5H1

Call Dealer

416-823-XXXX

(click to show)

416-823-2403

Alternate Numbers
Office/Fax: 416-233-2470
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory