Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $13,500 + taxes & licensing 1 5 3 , 2 1 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9468927

Stock #: pdc018

VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR265984

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Passengers 7

Mileage 153,210 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Knee Air Bag

